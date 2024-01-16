Conor McGregor scoffs at Michael Chandler’s claim about being the stronger man: “Lifting belts > Lifting weights”

UFC star Conor McGregor has laughed off Michael Chandler’s claim that he is the stronger man between them.

At some point this year, we’re expected to see Conor McGregor finally square off with Michael Chandler. The expectation is that it’ll happen during International Fight Week this summer, but there’s been no official confirmation of that one way or the other.

RELATED: Michael Chandler shares interesting theory as to why Conor McGregor called for their fight to be at 185lbs

In the meantime, both men have been going back and forth with one another on social media and in various interviews. In a recent quote, Chandler had the following to say about the Irishman’s strength.

“He is not stronger than me. So, I don’t need to gain weight, I don’t need to gain any more strength, I don’t need to do any more than what I’m already doing. The dude is not stronger than me… go out there and show me a video of Conor McGregor lifting heavy, heavy weights. I actually looked before I got on this video, you can’t find any videos of this man lifting heavy, heavy weights.”

Conor, as you can imagine, wasn’t going to let this go without a retort.