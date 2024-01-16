Conor McGregor scoffs at Michael Chandler’s claim about being the stronger man: “Lifting belts > Lifting weights”
UFC star Conor McGregor has laughed off Michael Chandler’s claim that he is the stronger man between them.
At some point this year, we’re expected to see Conor McGregor finally square off with Michael Chandler. The expectation is that it’ll happen during International Fight Week this summer, but there’s been no official confirmation of that one way or the other.
In the meantime, both men have been going back and forth with one another on social media and in various interviews. In a recent quote, Chandler had the following to say about the Irishman’s strength.
“He is not stronger than me. So, I don’t need to gain weight, I don’t need to gain any more strength, I don’t need to do any more than what I’m already doing. The dude is not stronger than me… go out there and show me a video of Conor McGregor lifting heavy, heavy weights. I actually looked before I got on this video, you can’t find any videos of this man lifting heavy, heavy weights.”
Conor, as you can imagine, wasn’t going to let this go without a retort.
Lifting belts > Lifting weights
McGregor responds
“[Laughing faces]. Lifting belts > lifting weights.”
McGregor is, of course, referring to the fact that he is a former two-weight world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
At this point, it feels as if fans are ready for the talk to stop. These two men have been lined up to battle one another for over a year now and it’s time to get the ball rolling with some kind of formal announcement.
Are you still excited by the prospect of Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler? Who is your current favorite to win that fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
