Leon Edwards believes aging Kamaru Usman will have a difficult time responding to his KO loss at UFC 286: “What does he change?”

UFC welterweight king Leon Edwards has questioned what Kamaru Usman can do to avenge his knockout loss.

Last summer, Leon Edwards shocked the world by knocking out Kamaru Usman. In doing so, he captured the UFC welterweight championship.

It was the kind of result that sent shockwaves through the world of mixed martial arts. Usman was considered to be invincible, and that was proven to not be the case.

Now, the 35-year-old is going in search of redemption. This Saturday night at UFC 286 in London, he’ll challenge Edwards for the strap in a trilogy fight.

However, in the mind of the champ, there isn’t a whole lot that Kamaru can bring to the table.

“Right, for him, the fight was going his way,” Edwards said. “What does he change? The way he fought me last is the way he fights. I can’t see him in the space of five, six months now being a totally different fighter. I just can’t see it happening.

Edwards questions Usman

“A knockout affects everyone different. He’s what now, 35, 36 years old? Coming off a knockout and fighting the same guy who’s just knocked him out, so lets see how he comes back and how he reacts.”

“This will be his first time actually fighting in someone’s backyard,” Edwards said. “This is my hometown show. I’ve never lost in the UK. I use the crowd as energy. I just can’t see how he goes out there and defeats me.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Usman is one of the greatest welterweights of all time. With that being said, this fight is going to serve as a real crossroads moment for his career.

What do you expect to happen when Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman collide for the third time? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!