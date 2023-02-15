Mateusz Gamrot replaces Dan Hooker, set to fight Jalin Turner at UFC 285

Mateusz Gamrot is stepping up on less than a month’s notice.

According to FanSided’s Amy Kaplan, Gamrot has agreed to step up on short notice to take on Jalin Turner at UFC 285. Turner was originally supposed to face Dan Hooker but the Kiwi was forced out of the bout due to a broken hand. UFC 285 goes down on March 4 in Las Vegas, with Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane serving as the main event for the vacant heavyweight title.

Mateusz Gamrot (21-2 and one No Contest) is coming off a decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, the Pole was on a four-fight winning streak with wins over Arman Tsarukyan, Diego Ferreira, Jeremy Stephens, and Scott Holtzman. In the UFC, he’s 4-2 while being ranked seventh at lightweight and is the former KSW lightweight champion.

Jalin Turner (13-5) is riding a five-fight winning streak and is coming off a first-round submission win over Brad Riddell at UFC 276, who is Hooker’s teammate. After the win, he even mentioned Hooker as a possible next opponent. Turner is currently ranked 10th at lightweight and also on the win streak, he TKO’d Jamie Mullarkey, submitted Uros Medic, submitted Brook Weaver and TKO’d Joshua Culibao.

With Gamrot stepping up to face Turner, UFC 285 is now as follows:

Ciryl Gane vs. Jon Jones

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Viviane Araujo vs. Amanda Ribas

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

Derek Brunson vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

Farad Basharat vs. Da’Mon Blackshear

Cody Garbrandt vs. Trevin Jones

Julina Marquez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Ian Garry vs. Kenan Song

Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

Mana Martinez vs. Cameron Saaiman

