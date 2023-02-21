x
UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley shares idea on how to improve MMA judging

Harry Kettle

UFC star Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on how to improve the state of judging in mixed martial arts.

Over the course of the last few years, we’ve seen plenty of questionable decisions come and go in MMA. That’s especially the case with the UFC, with many fans disagreeing with a handful of major calls.

One such example was O’Malley’s win over Petr Yan last year via split decision. Alas, even after getting his hand raised, ‘Suga’ was still relatively humble when it came to discussing the result.

As O’Malley prepares for a bright future in the UFC, he used a recent episode of his podcast to discuss the next steps that should be taken in MMA judging.

“A lot of people are saying add two more, at least have five judges would help a lot. I’m saying that would help a lot, and the caliber of judges. There is some good judges out there. Whoever scored my fight (with Yan), they’re good judges. I’m not even being biased, technically they are good judges. If you look at the fight, I did win, so they got it right.”

Quotes via MMA News

O’Malley gets honest

Right now, Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest stars in MMA. If he wants to continue that upward trajectory, though, he needs to get back in the Octagon and compete.

It seems as if Aljamain Sterling’s next challenger for the UFC bantamweight title will be Henry Cejudo. As for O’Malley, he may need one more big win to really cement his status as the next #1 contender.

What do you expect to see from Sean O’Malley in the next few months? Do you agree with this theory regarding changes in mixed martial arts judging? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

