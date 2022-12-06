Just Scrap Radio Ep. 104 with Chris Daukaus, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Chris Curtis, Danny Sabatello, Billy Quarantillo, and Jay Perrin

The 104th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 282 and Bellator 289.

We’re first joined by 11th-ranked UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus (3:16). Next, ninth-ranked UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik (18:55) comes on. 14th-ranked UFC middleweight Chris Curtis (28:50) stops by. Sixth-ranked Bellator bantamweight Danny Sabatello (50:15) comes on. UFC featherweight Billy Quarantillo (1:11:16) stops by. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Jay Perrin (1:24:49).

Chris Daukaus opens up the show to preview his UFC 282 fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik. Daukaus talks about what he learned from the back-to-back losses, the time off, and why this fight got pushed back from October until now. He also talks about what a win does for him in the heavyweight division.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik comes on to discuss his UFC 282 fight against Chris Daukaus. Rozenstruik talks about his loss to Volkov and whether or not he was surprised to face Daukaus. He also touches on the state of the division and what a win does for him.

Chris Curtis joins the show to preview his UFC 282 fight against Joaquin Buckley. Chris talks about why he was confused about why Buckley called him out. He also chats about wanting to rematch Jack Hermansson, and what a win does for him. Curtis also talks about Alex Pereira becoming the new champ and he previews Sean Strickland’s fight against Jared Cannonier.

Danny Sabatello comes on to talk about his Bellator 289 interim bantamweight title fight against Rauefon Stots. Danny talks about why he dislikes Stots, his trash talk, and the mental warfare he has used. He then gives a violent prediction for the fight and believes this is the for the undisputed title.

Billy Quarantillo talks about his UFC 282 fight against Alexander Hernandez. Billy talks about him being confused with the matchup at first but is excited about the scrap. He also chats about his layoff and what a win does for him.

Jay Perrin closes out the program to preview his UFC 282 fight against Raul Rosas Jr. and why he is excited about it. He makes it clear he doesn’t think Rosas Jr. is that good right now – but will be down the line – and why he has so much confidence going into the scrap.

