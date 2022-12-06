Rafael dos Anjos “can’t understand” why Islam Makhachev is fighting Alex Volkanovski instead of taking “a real challenge” at lightweight

Rafael dos Anjos has questioned Islam Makhachev for taking on Alex Volkanovski in his next fight at lightweight.

In the aftermath of his win at UFC 280, it didn’t take long for Islam Makhachev to get his next fight booked.

At UFC 284 in Australia, he’ll defend his UFC lightweight championship against Alex Volkanovski. The reigning featherweight king called for this opportunity and in his home country, he’ll get the chance to prove he’s worthy of being a two-weight world champion.

Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira to capture the crown and now, he’s seen as one of he best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

Rafael dos Anjos, meanwhile, knows a thing or two about the star from Dagestan. He hasn’t fought him n the UFC, but they’ve been scheduled to compete against one another on multiple occasions.

During a recent interview, dos Anjos gave his thoughts on Makhachev opting to face ‘The Great’.

“I think Islam will win that fight [against Volkanovski],” dos Anjos said. “I think he could take somebody at lightweight, a real challenge. But these guys, I can’t understand them.”

RDA went on to discuss his own career, back up at welterweight.

Will we ever see dos Anjos vs Makhachev?

“I think in my next fight, I’ll be more adjusted to the weight division,” dos Anjos said. “Bryan is pretty strong, and I kind of forgot how strong guys at 170 are. He’s taller than me. He’s bigger than me. Be prepared. Make sure you have your sparring partners [as] big guys, too, so you have that feeling, so when the fight happens, you don’t get surprised.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Rafael dos Anjos? Who is your favourite to win the fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!