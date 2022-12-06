Nate Diaz chimes in on recent Twitter feud between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, ‘Notorious’ responds

Nate Diaz has taken a shot at Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as their three-way rivalry on social media continues.

In recent years, Nate Diaz hasn’t exactly been the most active fighter. Still, even with that being the case, you could certainly make the argument that he’s been one of the most popular athletes in combat sports.

The Stockton king answers to nobody and that’s always been the case. He’s also been involved in some key rivalries throughout the history of the UFC, with one of the most notable clearly being his two-fight series with Conor McGregor.

The two men went back and forth and shared one victory each in their feud. In addition to that, they’ve both had their share of run-ins with Dustin Poirier.

After Conor and Dustin decided to go back and forth on Twitter recently, Diaz opted to chime in.

You both get knocked out all the time 😴 pic.twitter.com/b73xW5M79c — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 5, 2022

Diaz: “You both get knocked out all the time”

In since-deleted tweets, McGregor responded with the following retort.

McGregor: “u 2 but just for the weed,we build weed company f*** the p*** sauce I gave dat tick at press conf. Not even a thanks. He going in a box me and you going in a hot box for the knock hahahaa. I’m in Amsterdam like sadam rockin round Iran ahahah van dam chop his head quick. Must”

Diaz vs McGregor – all over again

McGregor: “Public translate: I’m fighting you too. But i will bury him quick first. Way handier fight/her knickers/More recent story line etc. If he bottles it, it’s you. I’m also in Amsterdam, weeds great, and I’m not a bad guy I’m just a great martial arts actor with boat loads of money.”

