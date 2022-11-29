Just Scrap Radio Ep. 103 with Stephen Thompson, Kyle Daukaus, Jonathan Pearce, and Natan Levy

The 103rd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Orlando.

We’re first joined by sixth-ranked UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson (1:55) ahead of his UFC Orlando main event. Next, UFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus (19:22) comes on. UFC featherweight Jonathan Pearce (36:40) then stops by. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Natan Levy (45:13).

Stephen Thompson opens up the show to preview his UFC Orlando main event against Kevin Holland. Stephen talks about why he was holding out to fight a striker and his thoughts on getting Holland as an opponent. ‘Wonderboy’ also chats about going on Holland’s podcast, what a win over Holland does for him, the state of the welterweight division, and Chris Weidman’s potential return.

Kyle Daukaus then joins the show to preview his UFC Orlando fight against Eryk Anders. Kyle talks about his loss to Roman Dolidze, and whether or not he was surprised to be able to fight again this soon. He also reveals this is the last fight on his contract and whether or not that adds any pressure. Kyle then chats about his brother Chris’ fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik next week at UFC 282.

Jonathan Pearce stops by to preview his UFC Orlando scrap against Darren Elkins. Jonathan talks about whether or not he was surprised he didn’t get a ranked opponent and his thoughts about fighting a well-respected veteran like Elkins. He also compares this fight to his scrap against Joe Lauzon and talks about what a win over Pearce does for him.

Natan Levy closes out the program to discuss his UFC Orlando fight against Genaro Valdez. Natan talks about undergoing surgery after his last fight and how he thinks he matches up against Valdez. He also talks about representing Israel and hoping for a bonus in this bout.

