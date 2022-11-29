Sean O’Malley weighs in on rumored UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo

Sean O’Malley is weighing in on a rumored UFC bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo.

It was Ali Abdelaziz, the president and founder of Dominance MMA who recently reported that Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA) would make his comeback against Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) for the UFC banatamweight title in 2023.

Abdelaziz, who manages Cejudo told ‘The Underground’:

“Aljo is fighting Henry Cejudo, it’s done. It’s done, the UFC said it’s done. He knows it’s done, and I understand he wants a different fight. But, the man never lost his belt. He’s a two-time champion, defended both belts, and he left on his own. He didn’t leave because he lost, or he was injured, he just needed time off.”

Sean O’Malley speaking on the ‘TimboSugarShow’ has shared his thoughts on such a fight (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Henry (Cejudo) is ready to go. I believe that. I think Henry is wanting to fight. ‘Aljo’ (Sterling) doesn’t want that fight is what I’m seeing. I don’t know if he doesn’t want that fight because he thinks it’s a tough matchup, or he doesn’t want that fight because he doesn’t want to get back into fight camp.”

Continuing, Sean O’Malley said he thought the press conferences for a Cejudo vs Sterling would be ‘cringy’:

“Can you imagine how cringy those press conferences are gonna be? I’ve never watched a fight where some people are…it’s just that cringy. It’s so cringy that it’s entertaining.”

It is true that there was a recent face-off between the two fighters during the 2022 PFL championships in New York City, adding to the rumors that a match-up could become a reality.

The 35 year old Cejudo has not entered the Octagon since May of 2020 when he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO.

Sterling, 33, is sporting 8 wins in a row, his latest coming against T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) this past October at UFC 280.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo return to the Octagon to fight Aljamain Sterling for the belt? Who do you think would come out the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!