Daniel Cormier explains why Alex Volkanovski defeating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 would qualify as the “biggest” upset in MMA history

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Volkanovski defeating Islam Makhachev at UFC 284 would qualify as the “biggest” upset in MMA history.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA), the UFC’s current featherweight kingpin, will move up a weight class to challenge the reigning lightweight champion in Makhachev (23-1 MMA) on February 12 at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia.

The Aussie will enter the contest sporting an incredible twenty-two fight winning streak, his latest being a lopsided win over Max Holloway at UFC 276.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is currently sporting an eleven-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission win over Charles Oliveira to capture the promotions 155lbs title.

While Alex Volkanovski is the underdog in the highly anticipated super fight, many fans and pundits believe he can pull-off the upset. While Daniel Cormier isn’t ruling out that possibility, he does believe that a Volkanovski win at UFC 284 would qualify as the biggest upset in MMA history.

Speaking on his podcast, ‘3 Rounds with Daniel Cormier’, the former double champ shared the following words (h/t Sportskeeda):

“There have been a number of upsets in mixed martial arts… In my opinion, (if) Volkanovski wins this fight, it’s the biggest. It’s bigger than anything we’ve seen because, I’m telling you, when you get into the details of this matchup, it seems a very hard match for Volkanovski to win because his skill set is almost catered for a guy like Makhachev because of Makhachev’s ability to stand and also his size.”

Cormier continued:

“Volk is a very big guy. Remember, we’ve spoken ad nauseam about how big he was when he played rugby, but that doesn’t matter, he’s still shorter. Because he’s shorter it makes for him – Makhachev – to use the leverage against Volkanovski. I believe that this would be the biggest upset in mixed martial arts history.”

