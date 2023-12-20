Gegard Mousasi demands opponent for PFL debut after Derek Brunson declined: “I am ready”

By Josh Evanoff - December 20, 2023

Former Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi is ready to fight Derek Brunson in the PFL.

Gegard Mousasi and Derek Brunson

‘The Dreamcatcher’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a fight against Fabian Edwards in May. At Bellator 296, he suffered a unanimous decision loss, his second in a row. As it turns out, that will be Gegard Mousasi’s final bout in the promotion, as they’ve since been bought out by the PFL. The deal went down in November, just weeks before their championship card.

On that event last month, fellow UFC veteran Derek Brunson made his own PFL debut. There, the middleweight contender scored a dominant decision win over Ray Cooper III. Following the bout he was linked to a potential bout with Bellator champion Johnny Eblen. However, it seems that he’s also been offered a bout with Gegard Mousasi. Sadly for fans, that bout likely won’t be happening.

The Dutch fighter himself announced the news on social media earlier today. Taking to X, Gegard Mousasi publically called out Derek Brunson. In the social media post, he revealed that the longtime UFC middleweight had declined a bout with him on three different occasions.

That being said, the former Bellator middleweight champion is now looking to other options. In the post, Gegard Mousasi publically called for a new opponent and was hopeful that the PFL could give him one. Based on his social media comments, it’s clear that he’s ready for a return to the cage.

RELATED: MICHAEL PAGE REVEALS THAT PFL APPEARANCE DIRECTLY LED TO UFC SIGNING: “KICKED EVERYBODY INTO GEAR”

gegard mousasi

Gegard Mousasi reveals that Derek Brunson turned down PFL bout against him

“Update: PFL wants to fight me very soon against @DerekBrunson.” Gegard Mousasi wrote on X earlier today, discussing his potential PFL debut slated for 2024. “Derek refused to accept the fight again. He said he wanted nothing to do with it. 3x he has refused to fight me over the years. The fans lose. Let’s hope PFL can find me a MW. I am ready.”

As of now, Derek Brunson is yet to respond to Gegard Mousasi’s comments. Although, it is worth noting that the former UFC middleweight revealed his intention to return in the spring. In February, the previously discussed PFL vs. Bellator card is expected to go down. While fans hoped to see Johnny Eblen face Brunson on that night, it seems that the promotion may have other ideas.

That being said, there’s no shortage of options for Gegard Mousasi’s PFL debut. In the event that he fails to sign a bout with Derek Brunson, he has many potential opponents. While the company doesn’t currently have a middleweight division, they do have a light-heavyweight one. Given that the Dutch fighter previously competed in that weight class several times across his lengthy career, it’s a possibility.

What do you make of this news? Do you want to see Gegard Mousasi vs. Derek Brunson in the PFL? Or do you want to see the former Bellator champion face someone else in his 2024 promotional debut?

