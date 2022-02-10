Report | Kayla Harrison’s PFL return hits a roadblock

It appears that Kayla Harrison may not be returning to PFL after all.

The Judoka made her name in the PFL over the past three years. Following her victory in the 2021 lightweight tournament, she became a free agent. She began openly hinting at a move to either the UFC or Bellator.

However, talks of the UFC seemingly sailed with Amanda Nunes’s loss to Julianna Pena. The UFC featherweight champion was expected to be Kayla Harrison’s debut in the promotion. With that loss, reports indicated that the two-time PFL champion was headed back to the promotion.

However, talks have seemingly hit a snag. According to MMAFighting’s Ariel Helwani on Twitter, talks between Harrison and PFL have hit a wall in the 11th hour. That doesn’t mean the negotiations between the two are done, but there have been roadblocks.

Following the tweet by Helwani, Kayla Harrison herself teased a move of her own. The Judoka tweeted that a possible change of plans is in the works for the two-time Gold medalist.

If the change of plans is true, it seems that Harrison remains the biggest free agent in MMA. While the 12-0 former PFL lightweight tournament winner has consistently teased a move to the UFC, Amanda Nunes still is occupied.

‘The Lioness’ is expected to challenge Julianna Pena in a rematch later this year. With Nunes being busy, it’s still possible that the UFC will sign Kayla Harrison. However, Bellator MMA also remains a big player in the sweepstakes, as Scott Coker has previously noted that the two sides have talked.

Both Kayla Harrison and Cris Cyborg have previously teased a potential fight somewhere down the line. Depending on where she goes, fans may possibly get that fight sooner rather than later.

What do you think about Kayla Harrison not potentially re-signing with the PFL?