Cris Cyborg says Kayla Harrison reminds her of Ronda Rousey, would fight her at 155lbs

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg says Kayla Harrison reminds her of Ronda Rousey, saying she would fight her at 155lbs.

Harrison is currently a free agent find is looking for her next home in the world of MMA. Harrison was last with PFL, who could still re-sign her to a new contract, but she is also being courted by the UFC, Bellator, and even the WWE. Regardless of where she ends up, Harrison is expected to get a big-money deal as she appears to be one of the best women’s MMA fighters in the world. Those are in high demand right now, and Harrison knows that.

Speaking to AG Fight, Cyborg confirmed her interest in fighting Harrison is real. However, she thinks Harrison has been acting like Rousey lately, using Cyborg’s name for her own interests, even though Cyborg is skeptical that she actually wants to fight against her.

“I think there have already been some opportunities for this to happen. I see her talking and it reminds me of Ronda. It was that way. When Ronda started talking about me at the beginning of her career, I was Strikeforce champion, she was in my division and when (the fight) was supposed to happen, it didn’t happen. I watch the same soap opera, ‘It’s Worth Seeing Again’. But if it’s going to happen, welcome, I’m training and she knows where I am,” Cyborg said. “She’s been fighting for two years now and I see she doesn’t have many followers (on social media). Certainly looking for a place in the sun, a chance. It can be in her category too, so there are several facilities (for the fight to happen). Definitely (this fight would motivate me). I could be at lightweight and I’ve never fought in that category.”

Do you want to see Cris Cyborg fight Kayla Harrison, and who do you think would win?