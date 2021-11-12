Scott Coker expresses interest in Kayla Harrison, says she’ll be at Bellator 271

Kayla Harrison is one of the biggest free agents MMA has had perhaps since Michael Chandler. Unsurprisingly, Bellator President Scott Coker has some interest.

Bellator’s featherweight division has proven to be unmatched over the years – simply due to them having the vast majority of competitors worldwide that make it up. Harrison, a lightweight throughout her career with the exception of one bout, will likely be on her way back down to 145-pounds if she so chooses not to stick with the PFL as her fighting home.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Coker told MMA Junkie when asked if interested in Kayla Harrison. “I think that we would love to have, you know, a bigger conversation and see if we can come to some type of arrangement. I mean, listen, it’s not just Kayla, but it’s really any free agent that’s out there that’s at that world-class level, you know, that we feel could add value to the company. We want to go sign them.

“I think she just became a free agent recently. So I think that I think she’s coming to the fight tomorrow with Dan Lambert and [Kyoji] Horiguchi is going to be here, so that’ll be fun. So I think they’re all going to sit together and then, you know, we’ll say hello and start having a dialogue.”

Kayla Harrison is currently unbeaten with a 12-0 record in MMA. The two-time Judo Olympic gold medalist just added a second MMA title to her resume when defeating Taylor Guardado on Oct. 27 in the PFL 2021 lightweight championship.

Assuming Harrison was to join the likes of Bellator, she wouldn’t be too far from a title shot as current champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino has already shared her willingness to take on Harrison on multiple occasions. Cyborg looks to defend her title against Sinead Kavanagh in the main event of this Friday’s Bellator 271 event in Hollywood, Florida.