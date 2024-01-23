PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view event loses welterweight title fight

By Harry Kettle - January 23, 2024

The upcoming PFL vs Bellator pay-per-view has lost a major welterweight showdown, according to a recent report.

PFL, Bellator, Fight Card, Yoel Romero

On February 24, we will see a blockbuster PFL vs Bellator: Champions event go down in Saudi Arabia. It serves as the first major show of this kind since PFL purchased Bellator, and both promotions are bringing their A-game when it comes to the actual card.

With a string of major collisions scheduled between some of the biggest names available, it’s safe to say they are going all out.

RELATED: Several bouts announced for PFL vs. Bellator event, including Yoel Romero vs. Thiago Santos

However, those who were hoping to see Magomed Magomedkerimov step into the cage to meet Jason Jackson will be sorely disappointed. As per MMA Junkie, Magomed has been ruled out through injury. Because of that, Ray Cooper III will step in on short notice next month.

Cooper III steps in for Team PFL

Ray Cooper III will be hoping to make a quick return to the win column following his defeat to Derek Brunson back in November. However, he’ll be doing so against Jason Jackson, a man who is riding high after knocking out Yaroslav Amosov to win the welterweight championship at UFC 301. The fight will be contested at 182 pounds, as opposed to the welterweight limit.

Right now, the hype couldn’t be much higher for this event. PFL and Bellator have clearly worked hard to put on something special, and you’d have to imagine they’ll do everything in their power to ensure they follow through on the night.

Do you like this change to the card? Which fight are you most looking forward to seeing? At the end of the night, who do you expect to come out on top: PFL or Bellator? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

