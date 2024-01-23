PFL vs. Bellator pay-per-view event loses welterweight title fight

The upcoming PFL vs Bellator pay-per-view has lost a major welterweight showdown, according to a recent report.

On February 24, we will see a blockbuster PFL vs Bellator: Champions event go down in Saudi Arabia. It serves as the first major show of this kind since PFL purchased Bellator, and both promotions are bringing their A-game when it comes to the actual card.

With a string of major collisions scheduled between some of the biggest names available, it’s safe to say they are going all out.

However, those who were hoping to see Magomed Magomedkerimov step into the cage to meet Jason Jackson will be sorely disappointed. As per MMA Junkie, Magomed has been ruled out through injury. Because of that, Ray Cooper III will step in on short notice next month.