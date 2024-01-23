Daniel Cormier praises Dricus du Plessis following his title win at UFC 297: “I never thought that we’d be here today”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has praised Dricus du Plessis following his big title win at UFC 297.

Last Saturday night, Dricus du Plessis finally made it to the top of the mountain. The South African superstar won the UFC middleweight championship, defeating Sean Strickland in an incredibly close decision. In doing so, he became the first fighter from his country to win a UFC belt and the fourth African fighter to accomplish that goal.

While many are already focusing on what’s next, others want to sit back and take in what DDP was able to achieve.

That includes Daniel Cormier, who made a point during his post-fight analysis video to admit that he didn’t expect to see du Plessis hold the gold.