Tom Aspinall reveals he’s received “death threats” in his pursuit of title fight with Jon Jones

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s received death threats over his pursuit of Jon Jones.

Ever since knocking out Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim strap, Tom Aspinall has made it crystal clear what he wants – a showdown with Jon Jones. After all, ‘Bones’ is the undisputed champion right now.

However, in addition to Jon’s recent injury, he’s also determined to go ahead with his legacy fight against Stipe Miocic later this year. Aspinall, as you can imagine, hasn’t been too happy about this, leading to a back-and-forth between him and the light heavyweight GOAT on social media.

RELATED: Jon Jones sounds off on Tom Aspinall following recent Twitter exchange: “That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet”

In a recent interview, the Englishman spoke candidly about some of the insane responses he’s had to his feud with Jones.