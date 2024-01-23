Tom Aspinall reveals he’s received “death threats” in his pursuit of title fight with Jon Jones

By Harry Kettle - January 23, 2024

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has revealed that he’s received death threats over his pursuit of Jon Jones.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones

Ever since knocking out Sergei Pavlovich to claim the interim strap, Tom Aspinall has made it crystal clear what he wants – a showdown with Jon Jones. After all, ‘Bones’ is the undisputed champion right now.

However, in addition to Jon’s recent injury, he’s also determined to go ahead with his legacy fight against Stipe Miocic later this year. Aspinall, as you can imagine, hasn’t been too happy about this, leading to a back-and-forth between him and the light heavyweight GOAT on social media.

RELATED: Jon Jones sounds off on Tom Aspinall following recent Twitter exchange: “That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet”

In a recent interview, the Englishman spoke candidly about some of the insane responses he’s had to his feud with Jones.

Aspinall reveals death threats

“People on the internet are wild. You have to kind of see it for what it is. It’s not real life, a lot of it comes from jealousy. People don’t like to see other people do well, unfortunately that’s the way of the world. With a lot of love comes a lot of hate as well. That’s the way the cookie crumbles unfortunately.”

“I’m human so it affects me sometimes. But I try to just turn a blind eye to it and just crack on. The internet is a strange place. I clicked on my message requests by accident the other day and people are sending me death threats for wanting to fight Jon Jones, who’s the best in the world and it’s madness. You just think what the f*** is going on in your life that you want to say that you want to kill somebody else because they want to fight, it’s madness.”

Quotes via OLBG

What should be next for Tom Aspinall? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

