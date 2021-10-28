PFL 10 Results and Highlights: Ray Cooper lll and Kayla Harrison earn $1 million with stunning finishes

Ray Cooper III and Kayla Harrison were amongst the newly crowned millionaire champions on PFL 10 last night.
It was another thrilling evening of PFL action on Wednesday with six champions, and six $1 million payouts, being made from the prelims all the way up to the main event. The usual contenders were in the mix with everything from dramatic decisions to world-class finishes being on display for the masses to enjoy.
Check out the full results below as well as some highlights from the event.
Who else will have their “Million Dollar Moment” tonight?@wizkhalifa kicked off the 2021 #PFLChampionship main card on @ESPNPlus 🎤 pic.twitter.com/eemDEfyREI
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2021
#ANDNOW PFL LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION!!!! SHOEFACE GETS IT DONE IN THE 1ST ROUND!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 ESPN+
🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/jsLyYhbAw2
— PFL (@PFLMMA) October 27, 2021
The Crowd Erupts!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN
🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XjEaK pic.twitter.com/FArIbFcrfD
— PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021
Take a bow Bruno Cappelozza! Congratulations! #AndNow 2021 PFL Heavyweight World Champion! 🇧🇷 #PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/hpGf3u868F
— PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021
ABIGAIL MONTES UNLOADS!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW
🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN
🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/Iisiou7yci
— PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021
Ray Cooper III Shuts Down Magomed!#PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/bOgZpphY5G
— PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021
KAYLA HARRISON GETS THE FINISH!!#PFLChampionship pic.twitter.com/LxQbsHS3ZE
— PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021
PFL 10 Main Card
Women’s Lightweight Title – Kayla Harrison def. Taylor Guardado via R2 submission
Welterweight Title – Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via R3 KO
Women’s Lightweight – Abigail Montes def. Claressa Shields via split decision
Heavyweight Title – Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija via unanimous decision
Featherweight Title – Movlid Khaybulaev def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision
PFL 10 Prelims
Light Heavyweight Title – Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marthin Hamlet via R1 submission
Lightweight Title – Raush Manfio def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision
Light Heavyweight – Jordan Young def. Omari Akhmedov via R3 TKO
Women’s Lightweight – Julia Budd def. Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision
Lightweight – Don Madge def. Nathan Williams via R2 submission
What was the most impressive thing you saw on the PFL 10 card? Will Ray Cooper III and Kayla Harrison go for the three-peat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM