PFL 10 Results and Highlights: Ray Cooper lll and Kayla Harrison earn $1 million with stunning finishes

Ray Cooper III and Kayla Harrison were amongst the newly crowned millionaire champions on PFL 10 last night.

It was another thrilling evening of PFL action on Wednesday with six champions, and six $1 million payouts, being made from the prelims all the way up to the main event. The usual contenders were in the mix with everything from dramatic decisions to world-class finishes being on display for the masses to enjoy.

Check out the full results below as well as some highlights from the event.

Who else will have their “Million Dollar Moment” tonight?@wizkhalifa kicked off the 2021 #PFLChampionship main card on @ESPNPlus 🎤 pic.twitter.com/eemDEfyREI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 28, 2021

PFL 10 Main Card

Women’s Lightweight Title – Kayla Harrison def. Taylor Guardado via R2 submission

Welterweight Title – Ray Cooper III def. Magomed Magomedkerimov via R3 KO

Women’s Lightweight – Abigail Montes def. Claressa Shields via split decision

Heavyweight Title – Bruno Cappelozza def. Ante Delija via unanimous decision

Featherweight Title – Movlid Khaybulaev def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision

PFL 10 Prelims

Light Heavyweight Title – Antonio Carlos Junior def. Marthin Hamlet via R1 submission

Lightweight Title – Raush Manfio def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision

Light Heavyweight – Jordan Young def. Omari Akhmedov via R3 TKO

Women’s Lightweight – Julia Budd def. Kaitlin Young via unanimous decision

Lightweight – Don Madge def. Nathan Williams via R2 submission

