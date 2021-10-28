Jake Paul taunts Claressa Shields following her first career MMA loss at PFL 10

Jake Paul taunted Claressa Shields last night in the wake of her first mixed martial arts defeat at PFL 10.

In what was just her second professional MMA contest, Shields battled it out with Abigail Montes and came up on the wrong end of a split decision loss. It marks her first pro defeat in combat sports with her boxing record currently sitting at 11-0.

It comes after Shields made some negative remarks about Paul with regards to how it would go if they sparred with one another, and subsequently, “The Problem Child” opted to respond on social media – after Shields had lost.

I love karma @Claressashields, Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! pic.twitter.com/gRTqKLZt8A — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2021

“The truth hurts but it’s necessary,” wrote Paul. “Clarissa Shields is a loser. In MMA, and even more so with her prima donna attitude. The fake always get exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Rousey and McGregor. She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning Jiu Jitsu. She’s never been a big draw and unfortunately for her she never will be. Amanda Serrano (the GWOAT) though, has 30 KOs in 42 fights. 2-0 in MMA, both wins by submission. Congrats Abigail Montes on the win.”

