PFL 1 Results: Brendan Loughnane TKO’s Marlon Moraes (Video)

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s PFL 1 event in Las Vegas is headlined by a featherweight fight featuring Brendan Loughnane taking on Marlon Moraes.

Loughnane (27-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since winning the 2022 PFL Featherweight Tournament with a TKO victory over Bubba Jenkins. The Manchester native will enter the contest sporting a four-fight winning streak.

Meanwhile, Marlon Moraes (23-12-1 MMA) will be looking to snap a five-fight losing skid this evening in Las Vegas. ‘Magic‘ most recently competed at last November’s PFL 10 event, where he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Sheymon Moraes.

Tonight’s PFL main event resulted in a dominant showing for the reigning PFL featherweight champion in Brendan Loughnane. The Manchester native utilized a plethora of low kicks to batter the legs of former UFC title challenger. After the opening five minutes, fans were unsure if we would even see a second round due to the punishment Malon Moraes had endured. ‘Magic’ ultimately came out for round two, but a hard low kick put him away for good.

Official PFL 1 Result: Brendan Loughnane def. Marlon Moraes via TKO (kick) in Round 2

