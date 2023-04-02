Gamebred Boxing 4 Results: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens ends in a majority draw (Highlights)

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event in Milwaukee features a rematch between Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens.

Aldo (31-8 MMA) and Stephens (29-21 MMA) had previously met inside of the Octagon at UFC on FOX 30 in July of 2018, with the Brazilian emerging victorious by way of first-round TKO.

Jose Aldo most recently competed back in February of this year where he earned unanimous decision victory over Emmanuel Zambrano in an exhibition boxing bout in Rio de Janeiro.

As for Jeremy Stephens, ‘Lil Heathen‘ most recently competed in November of 2022 under the PFL banner, suffering a submission loss to Natan Schulte.

Tonight’s ‘Aldo vs. Stephens’ rematch in boxing proved to be a great fight. Although many thought Jose Aldo would cruise to another victory over ‘Lil Heathen’, that did not prove to be the case. Stephens looked very comfortable in his boxing debut and battled ‘The King of Rio’ for the full six rounds. After all was said and done, the bout was ruled a majority draw.

End of round 2. Aldo vs Stephens is close going into round 3 here at #gamebredboxing pic.twitter.com/ETd7OboS54 — UFE (@ufeworld) April 2, 2023

Jose Aldo vs Jeremy Stephens ends in a majority draw 🥊 #GamebredBoxing4 pic.twitter.com/v1n4dxQkRk — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 2, 2023

