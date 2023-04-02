x
Pros react after Rob Wilkinson defeats Thiago Santos at PFL 1

Chris Taylor

Tonight’s PFL 1 event in Las Vegas was co-headlined by a light heavyweight fight featuring Thiago Santos taking on Rob Wilkinson.

Santos (22-12 MMA), a former UFC title challenger, was making his Professional Fighters League debut this evening. ‘Marreta’ had most previously competed back in August of 2022, suffering a TKO loss to newly minted UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Meanwhile, Rob Wilkinson (18-2 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since winning the 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Tournament with a TKO victory over Omari Akhmedov in November of 2022. The Aussie entered the contest sporting a six-fight winning streak, with all six of those victories coming by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s PFL co-main event did not go the way Thiago Santos had planned. The former UFC title challenger was controlled by Rob Wilkinson for the majority of the contest thanks to seven successful takedowns and some timely left hands. ‘Marreta’ struggled with the pressure and never seemed to find his range, ultimately falling short on the judges’ scorecards.

Official PFL 1 Result: Rob Wilkinson def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Santos vs. Wilkinson’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Rob Wilkinson defeating Thiago Santos at PFL 1:

