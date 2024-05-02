Coach Tim Welch weighs in on the Alexandre Pantoja – Sean O’Malley sparring controversy: “I don’t even think Sean was a professional yet”

Welch’s view of O’Malley/Pantoja

“Not really in fight camp at all. Going to sparring maybe to get a few rounds and Henry’s like, ‘Hey, you want to spar this guy?’ So Sean says, ‘Yeah, I’ll spar him.’ They spar one round, Sean comes out off the rip, puts him down. Puts him down in the first minute. Now mind you this is- I don’t even remember what year this is, I don’t even think Sean was a professional yet, he might have been a professional just breaking in.

“Sean comes out there, bounces around, young buck. Boom, hits him with a liver shot, puts him down, Pantoja has to stop, he has to wave it off, go over to Henry, kneel down, call it off. I mean there’s a video, never released video but he puts him down.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what may or may not have happened in the past, we’d certainly be interested in seeing this superfight in the future.

