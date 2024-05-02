Coach Tim Welch weighs in on the Alexandre Pantoja – Sean O’Malley sparring controversy: “I don’t even think Sean was a professional yet”

By Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has weighed in on the recent Alexandre Pantoja/O’Malley sparring controversy.

Alexandre Pantoja and Sean O'Malley

This weekend, Alexandre Pantoja will defend his UFC flyweight championship against Steve Erceg. As you may have heard, though, Pantoja has been talking a great deal in the build-up to this contest.

One comment he’s made is something he’s said before. The champ suggested that in a sparring session many years ago, he beat the aforementioned Sean O’Malley pretty badly.

RELATED: Alexandre Pantoja details the time he “smashed” Sean O’Malley in sparring

‘Suga’ has commented on this already, but now, his head coach Tim Welch has weighed in on the situation.

Welch’s view of O’Malley/Pantoja

“Not really in fight camp at all. Going to sparring maybe to get a few rounds and Henry’s like, ‘Hey, you want to spar this guy?’ So Sean says, ‘Yeah, I’ll spar him.’ They spar one round, Sean comes out off the rip, puts him down. Puts him down in the first minute. Now mind you this is- I don’t even remember what year this is, I don’t even think Sean was a professional yet, he might have been a professional just breaking in.

“Sean comes out there, bounces around, young buck. Boom, hits him with a liver shot, puts him down, Pantoja has to stop, he has to wave it off, go over to Henry, kneel down, call it off. I mean there’s a video, never released video but he puts him down.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what may or may not have happened in the past, we’d certainly be interested in seeing this superfight in the future.

What do you make of the Alexandre Pantoja/Sean O’Malley situation? What do you expect to be the outcome of this weekend’s UFC 301 main event? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Paul Hughes

Paul Hughes explains decision to sign with PFL over the UFC: “I deserve to get compensated”

Harry Kettle - May 2, 2024
Ilia Topuria
Joe Rogan

Ilia Topuria calls out Joe Rogan: "UFC never offered me this fight"

Zain Bando - May 1, 2024

Ilia Topuria (15-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC), the UFC’s newly minted featherweight champion, is unhappy after recent comments from UFC color commentator Joe Rogan regarding Topuria’s intention not to immediately rematch Alexander Volkanovski (26-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) at UFC 305 in Australia in August.

Steve Erceg
UFC

Steve Erceg expects "bottles to be thrown" at him after he upsets Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

Steve Erceg is expecting a hostile crowd on Saturday when he faces Alexandre Pantoja for the flyweight title in the main event of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Alexander Volkanovski and Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Alexander Volkanovski calls Jose Aldo the featherweight GOAT ahead of UFC 301

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski hails Jose Aldo as the greatest featherweight of all time.

Michael Bisping
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping taking Alexandre Pantoja to retain flyweight title: "He’s a nasty bastard"

Zain Bando - May 1, 2024

Michael Bisping is all too familiar with playing the underdog role. Despite Steve Erceg’s (12-1 MMA, 3-0 UFC) similar position Saturday at UFC 301, Bisping said he plans to go conservative and pick Alexandre Pantoja (27-5 MMA, 11-3 UFC) to defend his flyweight title in his home country of Brazil.

Anthony Smith

Anthony Smith calls UFC fans 'stupid' over relentless criticism of his takes and career

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024
Alexandre Pantoja and Steve Erceg UFC 301
UFC

UFC 301 | Pro fighters make their picks for Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg title fight

Cole Shelton - May 1, 2024

In the main event of UFC 301, the flyweight title is up for grabs as Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his belt against Steve Erceg. Heading into the fight, Pantoja is a -200 favorite while the challenger is a +154 underdog on FanDuel.

Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway hits back after Ilia Topuria questions his desire to fight for the featherweight belt: 'You're spiraling!'

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

BMF titleholder Max Holloway wasn’t one to hold animosity toward other UFC fighters, until Ilia Topuria claimed the featherweight throne.

Alexander Volkanovski, Steve Erceg
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski proposes a unique route for Steve Erceg to win the UFC flyweight title at UFC 301

Curtis Calhoun - May 1, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski detailed how Steve Erceg can drop jaws and secure the flyweight belt at UFC 301.

Daniel Cormier, Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

WATCH | Alex Pereira outwrestles Daniel Cormier at UFC 301 media day

Josh Evanoff - May 1, 2024

It appears that UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has better wrestling than Daniel Cormier believed.