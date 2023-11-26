Ex-PFL champion Kayla Harrison won’t chase Cris Cyborg, still wants to “beat the s*** out of her”

Kayla Harrison Not Playing Games With Cris Cyborg

As the fight world wonders what Cris Cyborg will do in the new era of Bellator, Kayla Harrison doesn’t have the patience to wait. During her post-fight scrum following a dominant win over Aspen Ladd for the 2023 PFL Championships event, Harrison told reporters that she still wants to put leather on Cyborg (via MMAFighting).

“I don’t know, I can’t play these games,” Harrison said in her post-fight scrum. “I’m a mom, I’m tired. I don’t care. I hope she fights me, but if she doesn’t, it’s her loss. It’s the fans’ loss, really, because I think it’s an amazing fight. I respect her, I think that she goes out there and implements her game plan, and she’s tenacious, she’s a killer, she goes after her opponents, and she’s one of the best to ever do it.

“I have nothing but respect for her, but I want to get in the cage and try to beat the s*** out of her. That’s it.”

