Ex-PFL champion Kayla Harrison won’t chase Cris Cyborg, still wants to “beat the s*** out of her”

By Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Kayla Harrison doesn’t know what Cris Cyborg will do in the wake of the PFL-Bellator merger, but she wants to end the wonder of how a fight between them would go.

Kayla Harrison Cris Cyborg

Not long after announcing the acquisition of Bellator, PFL founder Donn Davis revealed to Ariel Helwani that all of Bellator’s fighter contracts have been picked up as well. Despite this, Cyborg hasn’t fully committed to fighting under the PFL umbrella. She also hasn’t taken too kindly to Davis already laying out plans for her, such as a bout with PFL 2023 women’s featherweight champion Larissa Pacheco.

RELATED: CRIS CYBORG RESPONDS AFTER PFL’S DONN DAVIS CLAIMS SHE WILL BE FIGHTING TWO TIMES IN 2024: “I’M UNWILLING TO ENTER INTO ANY TOXIC WORK ENVIRONMENTS”

Kayla Harrison Not Playing Games With Cris Cyborg

As the fight world wonders what Cris Cyborg will do in the new era of Bellator, Kayla Harrison doesn’t have the patience to wait. During her post-fight scrum following a dominant win over Aspen Ladd for the 2023 PFL Championships event, Harrison told reporters that she still wants to put leather on Cyborg (via MMAFighting).

“I don’t know, I can’t play these games,” Harrison said in her post-fight scrum. “I’m a mom, I’m tired. I don’t care. I hope she fights me, but if she doesn’t, it’s her loss. It’s the fans’ loss, really, because I think it’s an amazing fight. I respect her, I think that she goes out there and implements her game plan, and she’s tenacious, she’s a killer, she goes after her opponents, and she’s one of the best to ever do it.

“I have nothing but respect for her, but I want to get in the cage and try to beat the s*** out of her. That’s it.”

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on Cris Cyborg’s status with Bellator and the PFL as time goes on.

