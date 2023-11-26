Derek Brunson eyes fights with Jake Paul or Johnny Eblen after winning his PFL debut

By Fernando Quiles - November 26, 2023

Having wrapped up his first fight under the PFL banner with a victory, Derek Brunson sees two big bouts in his future.

Derek Brunson

Brunson had a successful PFL debut on November 24, defeating former two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper via unanimous decision. During his post-fight press conference, Brunson called for a clash with social media star turned boxer and PFL fighter Jake Paul.

Derek Brunson Targets Fights With Jake Paul & Johnny Eblen

Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie caught up with Derek Brunson following his win over Cooper. Brunson said he wouldn’t mind having one MMA bout and a boxing match against Jake Paul.

“We might could do a 1-1,” Brunson told MMA Junkie. “I came here for big fights, put on big shows. The fact of the matter is, PFL is a great organization. There’s six millionaires tonight. I don’t know if that happened in any other promotion.”

Brunson also has another name in mind, and it’s Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.

“I saw Johnny after I left the cage, he was like, ‘What’s up, man? Congrats on the fight. Let’s get a big fight. Let’s make some money,’” Brunson said. “I’m like hey, let’s talk about it. There’s option’s here, man. The purchase with Bellator was great. A lot of top guys over there. Now it’s a collab. The sky’s the limit for PFL right now.”

PFL recently announced the acquisition of Bellator. A few Bellator champions were in attendance during the PFL Championship card that Brunson was featured on, including Eblen. PFL founder Donn Davis has revealed big plans for PFL champions vs. Bellator champions. With the middleweight division wide open in the PFL, perhaps Brunson may get his wish for the Eblen fight sooner than later.

