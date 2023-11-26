Derek Brunson eyes fights with Jake Paul or Johnny Eblen after winning his PFL debut

Having wrapped up his first fight under the PFL banner with a victory, Derek Brunson sees two big bouts in his future. Brunson had a successful PFL debut on November 24, defeating former two-time PFL welterweight champion Ray Cooper via unanimous decision. During his post-fight press conference, Brunson called for a clash with social media star turned boxer and PFL fighter Jake Paul. RELATED: DEREK BRUNSON REVEALS CONVERSATION WITH DANA WHITE FOLLOWING UFC RELEASE: “NO ILL WILL”

Derek Brunson Targets Fights With Jake Paul & Johnny Eblen

Mike Bohn of MMAJunkie caught up with Derek Brunson following his win over Cooper. Brunson said he wouldn’t mind having one MMA bout and a boxing match against Jake Paul.

“We might could do a 1-1,” Brunson told MMA Junkie. “I came here for big fights, put on big shows. The fact of the matter is, PFL is a great organization. There’s six millionaires tonight. I don’t know if that happened in any other promotion.”

Brunson also has another name in mind, and it’s Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen.