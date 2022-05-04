Kayla Harrison reveals she signed to fight Cris Cyborg before PFL matched Bellator’s offer: “I’m not scared”

PFL lightweight Kayla Harrison has revealed just how close she was to going to Bellator.

The former PFL lightweight tournament champion is set to face Marina Mokhnatkina this weekend at PFL 3. The bout is set to be the return to the promotion for Harrison, but it nearly didn’t happen.

Following her win over Taylor Guardado last October, Harrison was a free agent. It was quickly reported that she was in talks with the UFC, Bellator, as well as the PFL. However, it quickly became a two-horse race between the latter options.

While she ended up returning to the promotion where she made her name, it wasn’t her first choice. Kayla Harrison has revealed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that she actually signed to fight for Bellator.

Furthermore, she was scheduled to fight Cris Cyborg last month, before PFL matched the deal. As a result of the contract matching, Harrison was legally obligated to return to the promotion. Her comments come just days after the Brazilian said that she never believed the PFL champion was going to leave.

“I will tell you that I signed on a dotted line to fight her. There wasn’t going to be a tune-up or an easing-in process. I was going to fight her on April 22nd in Hawaii, and PFL used their right to match. I’m super happy that they did, I’m not upset about it . I believe in this company, I believe in the format, I’ve been the face of the company for a reason. We’re growing together.”

Kayla Harrison continued, “But yeah, you’re right, I signed a contract. I’m not scared. I’m not running. Cyborg, if you’re not scared and you’re not running, come fight me here then.”

What do you think about Kayla Harrison’s comments about fighting Cris Cyborg?

