Donald Cerrone brought to tears when discussing his son being at his fight: “He finally knows what I do”

UFC lightweight Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has discussed the importance of his fight at UFC 274.

The 39-year-old has slowed down a bit over the last few years. Once known as the most active fighter on the roster, Cerrone only had one fight in 2021. That bout being a loss to Alex Morono last May.

Cerrone is now set to return against fellow bonus-king Joe Lauzon this weekend at UFC 274. The bout holds a lot of significance to the fan favorite, as it will be the first time he fights in front of his son in years. The main reason is that he was forced to fight without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Cowboy’ had fought in front of his son in the past, but he was too young to understand. Now, Cerrone has discussed the importance of his son being in attendance at his fight with Joe Lauzon. The former lightweight title challenger discussed the bout at the UFC 274 media day.

“It’s not me it’s my son. I can’t wait to walk out of that tunnel and see the look on his face. I can’t wait. Like, f*ck. He finally knows what I do. It’s crazy how emotional I get but any time I was working out and I didn’t want to do it, that’s who I thought of. I cannot f*cking wait.”

Donald Cerrone continued, “I cannot wait to see him smile like ‘wow this is my dad’ so to me that’s why I wanted a fans, a sold-out crowd. To walk out of that tunnel, blow the roof off this place and look over and see my son like ‘wow Dad, that’s you.’ So, it’s cool man.”

