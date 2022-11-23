Kayla Harrison admits she’s annoyed by Larissa Pacheco trilogy fight being on PPV: “I would have liked to promote it better”

PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison is less than thrilled about her first pay-per-view main event.

The Judoka has been out of action since her submission win over Martina Jindrová in August. That victory helped book Harrison to her third-straight PFL tournament final. The championship event is slated to take place this Friday.

Standing opposite the former tournament winner will be a familiar foe. Larissa Pacheco has faced Harrison on two prior occasions, losing both times by decision. However, the Brazilian is riding a five-fight winning streak heading into the event and has signaled that things will be different on Friday.

The PFL seems confident that the trilogy bout will pull in fans given both women’s recent success. They seem so confident, in fact, that for the first time ever the promotion will be on pay-per-view. PFL 10 prelims will air on ESPN+, but fans will have to pay $49.99 in order to see the action.

While Kayla Harrison is excited to get back in the cage, she isn’t super happy about the pay-per-view decision. During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the PFL star gave her thoughts on her trilogy bout with Larissa Pacheco.

There, the former Olympian revealed her disappointment with the fight airing on pay-per-view. While she’s not opposed to fighting a name such as Cris Cyborg on pay-per-view, Harrison believes that the trilogy bout with Pacheco doesn’t fit the platform well. Along with that, she revealed she’s not getting pay-per-view points.

However, despite that talk, Kayla Harrison is solely focused on defeating Larissa Pacheco this weekend.

“I’m annoyed slightly,” Harrison explained. “No [cut of the pay-per-view]. Obviously, I’m not a member of the board or a decision maker, but what does Cyborg keep saying? ‘Let’s see if she sells pay-per-view.’ So from a personal standpoint, it’s a little frustrating to me that they make the first pay-per-view fight a fight that I’ve already had twice, and they only give it like a month to sell. I would have liked to promote it better.”

She continued, “I have a job to do on Friday night. My job is to get in the cage and fight. To go out and cement my legacy, to continue on that path, and I hope people will tune in to see greatness in the making. I’m not there yet. We all know I’m not there yet, but I promise you that I’m going to get there, and when I do, you’re going to want to have witnessed all of it.” (h/t MMAFighting)

“Because I’m a bad motherf*****, and you can’t stop me. You want to watch.”

What do you make of these comments? Will you buy the pay-per-view? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!