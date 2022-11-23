Anthony Smith vs. Jamahal Hill to headline March 11th UFC Fight Night event

The UFC has scheduled a massive light-heavyweight clash for next March.

Earlier today, news broke that the 205-pound division was being shaken up. Due to an injury, Jiri Prochazka pulled out of UFC 282 next month and vacated his title. Along with that, Glover Teixeira was pulled from the event for unknown reasons.

Along with that news, is that the new UFC 282 headliner will feature Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both men called for a title shot after ‘Denisa’ became champion in June, and they will get their wish. Albeit, under considerably different circumstances than expected.

Now, the UFC has scheduled another massive light-heavyweight bout. While no title will be on the line, Anthony Smith and Jamahal Hill get five rounds of their own on March 11th. As first reported by MMAFighting, the two contenders will headline a UFC Fight Night main event in March. MMA Island previously reported that the bout was in the works.

‘Lionheart’ has been out of action since a second-round TKO loss to Magomed Ankalaev in July. Prior to that bout, Smith was on an excellent three-fight winning streak. He had previously finished Devin Clark, Jimmy Crute, and Ryan Spann, all within one round.

Meanwhile, ‘Sweet Dreams’ is riding a great win streak of his own. Hill is riding a three-fight winning streak, all by the way of finish. He’s previously defeated Jimmy Crute, Johnny Walker, and Thiago Santos, leading him to his third-straight headlining role against Smith.

Currently, no other matchups have been added to the March 11th event, however, more will be added in the weeks to come. The location and venue have also yet to be announced for the card. However, the card is expected to be a Fight Night event, and air on ESPN+.

