PFL officially acquires Bellator MMA: “Our fighter roster is equal to UFC”

By Susan Cox - November 20, 2023

The PFL has officially acquired Bellator MMA, and in doing so has stated, ‘Our fighter roster is equal to UFC’.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

The news of the merger has been in the works for months, but now is a done deal and the Professional Fighters League has officially acquired Bellator MMA.

The PFL Chairman, Donn Davis, took to ‘Twitter‘ to announce:

“New MMA Global Powerhouse”

“@PFLMMA acquires @Bellator”

“Our Fighter Roster Equal To UFC – Both 30% Top 25 World Ranked FIghters PFL Launch Reimagined Bellator – Bellator International Champions Series”

“Mega-Event For Fans In 2024 – PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs”

Davis told ‘The Financial Times’:

“This totally changes the MMA landscape overnight. You essentially put two number two companies to create a co-leader. The combined PFL-Bellator roster now has 30 percent of its fighters who are ranked top 25 in the world by Fight Matrix. That’s the same as UFC has in their roster.”

Usman Nurmagomedov, Bellator 300

The PFL CEO, Peter Murray, stated:

“The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA. We can’t wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for — best vs. best with the PFL champions vs. Bellator champions mega-event.”

Donn Davis, taking to social media, went on to explain what the new landscape will look like:

“The Bellator brand will continue and it becomes the ‘one-off’ event product from PFL. PFL will launch a reimagined Bellator product in 2024, the ‘Bellator International Champions Series.’ The Bellator International Champions Series will consist of eight major fight events each year hosted in great cities across the globe, and each Bellator event will feature two compelling co-main fights competing for championship belts. PFL platform now has five live fight franchises, with 30 premium events year-round product to serve fans and media partners.”

What do you think of the PFL and Bellator joining forces? What impact, if any, do you believe it will have on the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Bellator Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Related

Kayla Harrison

PFL reveals pay-per-view price for their ‘2023 World Championship’ event

Harry Kettle - November 20, 2023
Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Patchy Mix reflects on tough upbringing after Bellator 301 title win: “I come from absolutely nothing, man”

Zain Bando - November 18, 2023

Friday night at Wintrust Arena was Patchy Mix’s crowing achievement.

Sergio Pettis, Patchy Mix, Bellator 301, Results, Bellator
Patchy Mix

Sergio Pettis reacts following title loss to Patchy Mix at Bellator 301: "It's your time now"

Chris Taylor - November 18, 2023

Sergio Pettis has reacted after losing his bantamweight world title to Patchy Mix at last night’s Bellator 301 event.

Patricky Pitbull
Patricky Pitbull

Patricky Pitbull unsure Bellator lightweight tournament will continue after PFL sale: "Losing $2 million"

Josh Evanoff - November 17, 2023

Former Bellator lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull is just as unsure of the company’s future as anyone.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson
Patchy Mix

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Live Results And Highlights

Zain Bando - November 17, 2023

Now that all 32 fighters have weighed in, Bellator 301 is official for tonight at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill. The final Bellator event in the history of Showtime Sports features two title fights plus a highly-anticipated lightweight Grand Prix semifinal bout.

Yaroslav Amosov vs. Jason Jackson

Bellator 301: 'Amosov vs. Jackson' Weigh-In Results: 1 fighter misses weight

Zain Bando - November 16, 2023
Sergio Pettis vs. Patchy Mix
Patchy Mix

Sergio Pettis sends message to aspiring athletes: “I just want to be an example for everyone"

Zain Bando - November 15, 2023

Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix will meet in the co-main event of Bellator 301 on Friday night in Chicago to unify the promotion’s bantamweight titles. Pettis, who turned 30 in August, said Wednesday that his return to the cage is more than just about completing the journey.

Danny Sabatello
Danny Sabatello

Danny Sabatello plans to "dominate, motherf****r" Raufeon Stots at Bellator 301: "We know he has a brittle chin"

Cole Shelton - November 15, 2023

Danny Sabatello called for a rematch with Raufeon Stots ever since they fought in October of 2022.

Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello
Danny Sabatello

Raufeon Stots calls out “little boy” Danny Sabatello: "Who have you beaten that's worth any note?"

Zain Bando - November 15, 2023

Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello picked up right where they left off ahead of their Bellator 301 bantamweight rematch in Chicago. Amid their trash talk amongst each other, emotions ran high.

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul
Nate Diaz

Jake Paul believes Nate Diaz rematch will still happen: "He's going to need or want the money"

Josh Evanoff - November 15, 2023

Jake Paul is confident that he will meet Nate Diaz again, either in the PFL or in the boxing ring.