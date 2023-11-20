PFL officially acquires Bellator MMA: “Our fighter roster is equal to UFC”

The PFL has officially acquired Bellator MMA, and in doing so has stated, ‘Our fighter roster is equal to UFC’.

The news of the merger has been in the works for months, but now is a done deal and the Professional Fighters League has officially acquired Bellator MMA.

The PFL Chairman, Donn Davis, took to ‘Twitter‘ to announce:

“New MMA Global Powerhouse”

“@PFLMMA acquires @Bellator”

“Our Fighter Roster Equal To UFC – Both 30% Top 25 World Ranked FIghters PFL Launch Reimagined Bellator – Bellator International Champions Series”

“Mega-Event For Fans In 2024 – PFL Champs vs. Bellator Champs”

Davis told ‘The Financial Times’:

“This totally changes the MMA landscape overnight. You essentially put two number two companies to create a co-leader. The combined PFL-Bellator roster now has 30 percent of its fighters who are ranked top 25 in the world by Fight Matrix. That’s the same as UFC has in their roster.”

The PFL CEO, Peter Murray, stated:

“The combined PFL and Bellator fighter rosters are second to none in MMA. We can’t wait to bring MMA fans what they have been asking for — best vs. best with the PFL champions vs. Bellator champions mega-event.”

Donn Davis, taking to social media, went on to explain what the new landscape will look like:

“The Bellator brand will continue and it becomes the ‘one-off’ event product from PFL. PFL will launch a reimagined Bellator product in 2024, the ‘Bellator International Champions Series.’ The Bellator International Champions Series will consist of eight major fight events each year hosted in great cities across the globe, and each Bellator event will feature two compelling co-main fights competing for championship belts. PFL platform now has five live fight franchises, with 30 premium events year-round product to serve fans and media partners.”

What do you think of the PFL and Bellator joining forces? What impact, if any, do you believe it will have on the UFC?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!