Aljamain Sterling names the four Bellator fighters he would love to see in the UFC

By Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas have given their thoughts on some Bellator fighters they’d like to see compete in the UFC.

Aljamain Sterling posing

For many years now, Bellator has been home to some incredible talent in mixed martial arts. Of course, the biggest promotion in town has always been the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Someone who knows that is Aljamain Sterling. He’s been swimming with sharks in the bantamweight division for years now, and he even became the division’s champion. As such, he has a pretty good idea of the quality needed to make the transition over.

In a recent video with Din Thomas, the two listed a few Bellator stars who would make great additions to the promotion.

Sterling’s Bellator desire

“I do wish, of all the guys in Bellator, I wish that we could see Patchy Mix and AJ McKee,” Thomas said.

“Nemkov is pretty solid too,” Sterling said. “And Corey Anderson, they never should have cut him in the first place. I mean, it’s his age now, but still, competitively, I think he could still compete with the top of the division.”

Din Thomas weighed in and gave a thought of his own.

“Those Bellator guys can fight man,” Thomas said. “You know, Johnny Eblen and all them, they can fight, man, they can fight-fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

Bellator, under the UFC umbrella, will likely continue to thrive. At the same time, you can bet that one or more of these names will give the UFC a try in the months and years ahead.

What do you make of the names listed by Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas? If you had to pick one of these fighters to make the move over to the UFC, who would it be? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

