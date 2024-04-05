Aljamain Sterling names the four Bellator fighters he would love to see in the UFC

Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas have given their thoughts on some Bellator fighters they’d like to see compete in the UFC.

For many years now, Bellator has been home to some incredible talent in mixed martial arts. Of course, the biggest promotion in town has always been the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Someone who knows that is Aljamain Sterling. He’s been swimming with sharks in the bantamweight division for years now, and he even became the division’s champion. As such, he has a pretty good idea of the quality needed to make the transition over.

In a recent video with Din Thomas, the two listed a few Bellator stars who would make great additions to the promotion.