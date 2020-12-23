Anthony Pettis signs with PFL

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has decided to take his talents over to PFL, signing with the promotion as a free agent.

Pettis announced on Tuesday that he had parted ways with the UFC and was going to test free agency. Pettis recently mentioned that his brother Sergio Pettis is in Bellator, so many fans and media figured that he might sign there, too. However, Pettis has now joined the likes of former UFC champions Fabricio Werdum and Rory MacDonald in signing with PFL. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported the breaking news about Pettis on Wednesday.

Anthony Pettis has agreed to a new deal with PFL, per multiple sources. The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion will be a part of the promotion’s 2021 season and will compete in their lightweight division, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 23, 2020

It’s not necessarily surprising that PFL is the one who signed Pettis. After all, PFL is one of the biggest players in North American MMA behind the UFC and Bellator, and PFL is looking to make a big splash heading into its third season in 2021. After signing McDonald and Werdum, bringing in another former UFC champion like Pettis is a great move for PFL. The timing, however, is very surprising since Pettis just fought last weekend at UFC Vegas 17, where he defeated Alex Morono. Not even a week later and he is now in the PFL.

In PFL, Pettis will move back down to the lightweight division and he will presumably compete in the promotion’s next 155lbs tournament. Not only will Pettis be guaranteed a purse for his PFL fights, but he will also have the opportunity to compete for a $1 million grand prize should he win the lightweight tournament. Overall, it looks like a nice deal for Pettis and the PFL, plus a fresh start after a decade serving as one of the UFC’s stars.

