After “dominating” Carlton Minus on three days’ notice, Christos Giagos looking for quick turnaround

Christos Giagos thought he wouldn’t get a fight in 2020.

Giagos lost a close decision to Drakkar Klose at UFC 241 and since then, he was looking to fight. He was expected to fight in April but due to the pandemic, the event was canceled. Since then, he was bugging his manager for a fight, and out of blue, last Wednesday, he got a fight offer to fight on three days’ notice against Carlton Minus and took it.

“I mean, I had been asking my management for a fight. They have been trying to book me but it has been so crazy with everything going on,” Giagos said to BJPENN.com. “I started to just get ready in case anything happened with people pulling out. Monday comes on along, last fight card of the year, I come back from Big Bear and I pick it up thinking I can get something in January. I get a call on Wednesday from my manager and he tells me I can fight this Saturday in Vegas. He then sends me the guy’s information. I look at it and I realized I could beat him on three days’ notice and took the fight.”

Entering the fight, Giagos knew he had to wrestle Minus early and often to win, and that is exactly what he did. He dominated the scrap with many people believing he won a couple of rounds 10-8. However, Giagos is still disappointed he didn’t get a stoppage win.

“I am pleased with how I was able to keep moving the entire fight and not get tired,” Giagos explained. “But, I did want the finish. However, I didn’t want to overcommit to anything because I took it on three day’s notice. It was just about getting the win and getting me back to where I was. I dominated the fight though.”

Now, after returning to the win column, Christos Giagos is looking to build off this momentum and fight in the early parts of 2021.

“End of February or March. I want to keep training, get a win, and then call out a top-15 guy,” he concluded.

