Anthony Pettis announces he has parted ways with the UFC to explore free agency

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis has announced he has parted ways with the UFC in order to explore free agency.

Pettis fought out the final bout of his UFC contract this past weekend when he won a unanimous decision over Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 17. Following the bout, Pettis said that he planned on exploring free agency, but also said that his top choice would be to re-sign with the UFC and get a rematch with Tony Ferguson. Well, it appears that rematch won’t be happening anytime soon as Pettis is now officially on the free-agent market.

Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Pettis issued a statement to his fans where he confirmed he has parted ways with the UFC and is now planning on exploring free agency.

After 12 years I’ve decided to part ways with the UFC to explore free agency. — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) December 23, 2020

Pettis also posted a letter than he wrote to the UFC, thanking Dana White and co.

Thank you @ufc @danawhite

Pettis (24-10) has been in the UFC since 2011 and overall he had an 11-9 record in the Octagon. Pettis won the UFC lightweight championship at UFC 164 in August 2013 when he submitted Benson Henderson to win the belt. He defended it once against Gilbert Melendez at UFC 181 before dropping it to Rafael dos Anjos in an upset at UFC 185. During his UFC career he fought in three weight classes — 145lbs, 155lbs, and 170lbs — and picked up notable wins over Donald Cerrone (twice), Stephen Thompson, Joe Lauzon, Jeremy Stephens, Michael Chiesa, Jim Miller, and Charles Oliveira.

When he spoke about a potential trip to free agency recently, Pettis mentioned specifically that his brother Sergio Pettis signed with Bellator as a free agent, and naturally, there are MMA analysts such as Daniel Cormier who believes that Pettis will sign with Bellator. Pettis is free to look around and see what the best offer out there is, but if he wants to fight for a North-American promotion and be closer to his brother Sergio, then Bellator fits the bill.

Where do you think Anthony Pettis will wind up signing in free agency?