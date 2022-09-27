Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).

Mackenzie Dern opens up the show to preview her UFC Vegas 61 main event against Xiaonan Yan. Mackenzie talks about whether or not she’s surprised to be fighting Yan, getting another main event fight, and the state of the strawweight division. Mackenzie also touches on whether or not she thinks she gets a title shot with a win or who she would want to fight next if she doesn’t get a title shot.

Ben Rothwell comes on to preview his BKFC 30 heavyweight fight against Bobo O’Bannon. Ben talks about getting his UFC release and it taking so long for his debut to take place. Rothwell also touches on why he decided to sign with BKFC and how much longer he expects to compete for. He also talks about what a win does for him and talks about some career highlights.

Randy Costa then joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 61 fight against Guido Cannetti. Randy talks about his last loss, changing camps and this being do-or-die for his UFC career. The bantamweight contender talks about what a win over Cannetti does for him and his goal for the rest of this year and early next.

John Castaneda closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 61 fight against Daniel Santos. John talks about whether or not he’s surprised to be fighting Santos, and where a win puts him in the division.

