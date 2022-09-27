Bellator champion Johnny Eblen discusses a potential fight with Yoel Romero: “I don’t know if that dude’s all natural”

Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has given his thoughts on a potential fight against Yoel Romero in the future.

This past weekend at Bellator 285 in Dublin, Yoel Romero was able to knock Melvin Manhoef out with a nasty series of elbows to take his current win streak with the promotion up to two. The 45-year-old, known as the ‘Soldier of God’, is still one of the most feared men in the sport – which says a lot about the impact he’s been able to have in the second half of his illustrious career.

While he’s currently competing at light heavyweight, Romero has previously expressed his interest in returning to middleweight in order to try and claim the Bellator title.

The current champion, Johnny Eblen, noted in an interview with MMA Junkie that he isn’t overly convinced Romero can even make the weight.

“I feel like he needs another solid win, especially at 185, so we can make sure he can make weight because he’s always had weight trouble,” Eblen said.

“I don’t want to deal with someone who can’t make weight. I don’t know if that dude’s all natural. I really don’t care. I’ll beat his ass if he’s on steroids or not. I don’t care. Not to say that he’s on steroids, but I don’t know. Who knows. All these motherf***ers are on steroids, [like said] Nate Diaz.

“He’s not [the best middleweight],” he added. “He’s good. He’s explosive, especially at 45 [years old]. He’s still dangerous in some scenarios, but I think I would put on a pressure he couldn’t sustain and I think I would drown him out there. I think he’s a good name to beat. He would be a good name to add to the resume.”

Quotes via MMA Mania

Do you want to see Yoel Romero challenge Johnny Eblen for the belt?

