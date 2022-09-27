Maryna Moroz becomes first UFC fighter to be featured in Playboy

Maryna Moroz has announced that she is the first UFC fighter to feature in Playboy as her rise to prominence continues.

After going 3-3 in her first six fights with the promotion, with a lot of time out between appearances, Maryna Moroz made the move back to flyweight in 2019 where she beat Sabina Mazo via unanimous decision. That was followed up by an impressive victory over Mayra Bueno Silva on the infamous UFC Brasilia card in 2020, before two years went by without her stepping foot inside the Octagon.

That changed earlier this year when she submitted Mariya Agapova with a fantastic arm-triangle choke that moved her current win streak up to three.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about what the 31-year-old could continue to bring to the division and outside of the cage, it’s clear to see she’s also finding success after announcing recently that she will be appearing in an upcoming edition of Playboy.

🚨Announcement🚨 Happy to announce that I’ll be the first UFC Fighter on Playboy Centerfold 🐰! Can’t wait to partner up with such an iconic brand with clothing, activations, and now the platform that has all my exclusive content 🍑” Link In Bio!! @plbycenterfold @playboy pic.twitter.com/JSw1Tw6Nxr — Maryna Moroz (@MarynaMoroz1) September 26, 2022

Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer have both popped up in Playboy in the past but as far as fighters go, this is a pretty substantial move from Moroz.

The UFC, and mixed martial arts as a whole, continues to grow with each and every passing year – and opportunities like this showcase just how much of an impact these fighters are making in the mainstream media.

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s worth celebrating this as a move forward for Maryna.

What do you think about Maryna Moroz appearing in Playboy? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

