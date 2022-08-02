UFC welterweight Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament in Florida

UFC star Colby Covington performed well during a large poker tournament down in Florida over the weekend.

While he certainly isn’t always going to win over mixed martial arts fans, it does appear as if Colby Covington is slowly but surely but surely getting himself over with critics who once didn’t have the time of day for him. The win over Jorge Masvidal would’ve helped that, as would the fact that Masvidal opted to sucker punch ‘Chaos’ down in Miami despite Colby being the one to pick up the W.

As he continues to recover from the assault, the former interim champion opted to head to a poker tournament and test himself against some of the best players on the planet.

UFC star Colby Covington makes final table of record-setting poker tournament at @HardRockHolly in Florida, beating 7,696 other entrants. He gets $48,298 of the $2.5M prize pool for finishing 7th. (📷: @shrpo) https://t.co/Qg36mP4Lpo pic.twitter.com/oLLF9FLe3e — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 2, 2022

The fact that Colby was able to outlast so many other competitors is impressive, and could serve as an indication of what he plans on doing when he eventually leaves MMA. You’d have to think he doesn’t want to escape the spotlight entirely, but living a more sheltered life – at least somewhat – could be beneficial.

In terms of when he’s going to return to the Octagon, there are still a whole lot of questions to be asked about that after he reportedly took legal action against ‘Gamebred’.

Either way, Colby is going to have a big dance partner as and when he wants to come back.

Do you like to see Colby Covington finding success away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship? When do you think he’ll head back into the cage and who will it be against? Let us know your thoughts on what the future holds for him down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!