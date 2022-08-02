UFC President Dana White shares his two biggest fighter pet peeves

Dana White did an exclusive interview with Barstool Sports and Robbie Fox, the site’s main MMA blogger, ahead of UFC 277. The pair discussed a variety of topics, including the fights themselves, the retirement of WWE’s Vince McMahon, and White’s biggest pet peeves when it comes to accepting major fights that could influence the rankings and MMA.

Dana White has been adamant on fighters waiting for title shots or fighting fellow teammates and friends. And the UFC President continues to make his presence felt to this day and didn’t hold back when asked about it.



Quotes are courtesy of “My Mom’s Basement,” hosted by Fox.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Well, I never like when guys say, ‘I just wanna wait around.’ That’s the patented, worst move of all-time,” White said. “Look back throughout history for guys that said, ‘I just wanna wait around’ and see how that plays out for you. That story ends the same every way.”

Dana White is also against the idea that friends shouldn’t fight each other.

“I don’t wanna fight him, he’s my friend,” White said.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Given White’s comments above, there is a good chance that he will not be pleased with the recent remarks from UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez. ‘El Pantera’ recently shared that he plans to “wait” for a shot at reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovksi, this while shooting down the idea of an interim title fight opposite Josh Emmett.

If you were a fighter, would you fight your friend or teammate? What do you think of UFC President Dana White’s two biggest fighter pet peeves? Share your thoughts in the comments, Penn NATION.