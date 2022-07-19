Just Scrap Radio Ep. 87 with Volkan Oezdemir, Muhammad Mokaev, Jonathan Pearce, Charles Rosa, and Kyle Nelson

The 87th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC London.

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir (2:39). Next, UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev (13:34) comes on. UFC featherweight Jonathan Pearce (24:54) joins the show. UFC featherweight Charles Rosa (36:42) then stops by. Closing out the program is UFC lightweight Kyle Nelson (52:25).

Volkan Oezdemir joins the show to preview his UFC London fight against Paul Craig. Volkan talks about his layoff, and whether or not he was surprised to get Craig as an opponent. He also talks about training with Khamzat Chimaev at All Stars in Sweden, why he made the move, and what a win over Craig does for him.

Muhammad Mokaev then stops by to preview his UFC London fight against Charles Johnson. Muhammad talks about fighting in London again, opponents turning him down, and why he respects Johnson so much for taking this fight.

Jonathan Pearce then comes on to preview his UFC London fight against Makwan Amirkhani. Jonathan talks about fighting a well-known guy like Makwan, going to London, and fighting in front of fans again. He also touches on what a win does for him and hoping for a top-15 opponent soon.

Charles Rosa joins the program to preview his UFC London fight against Nathaniel Wood. Charles talks about how this fight came together, taking it on relatively short notice, and welcoming Wood to 145lbs. He also hopes to be on a Boston card in the very near future.

Kyle Nelson closes out the program to preview his UFC London fight against Jai Herbert. Kyle talks about why he hasn’t fought since September 2020 when he suffered a KO loss to Billy Quarantillo. He also touches on re-signing with the UFC and why he is moving up to lightweight.

