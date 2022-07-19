Marvin Vettori says Israel Adesanya’s failure to deliver on promises at UFC 276 is nothing new: “Came out with a samurai mask — didn’t do f**king s*t”

Marvin Vettori believes Israel Adesanya also failed to deliver on his promise for their title clash at UFC 263 last year.

Earlier this month at UFC 276 in Las Vegas, Israel Adesanya was able to defeat Jared Cannonier and successfully retain the UFC middleweight championship. However, after selling the idea of an exciting fight to the fans, many were left feeling disappointed as the champ didn’t really do much to force the issue against an understandably dangerous challenger.

It’s a criticism that has been following him around for a while and that was also the case at UFC 263 last year when Adesanya managed to beat Vettori via unanimous decision in a contest we all expected to be a bit more enticing.

‘The Italian Dream’ wasn’t impressed by what went down during International Fight Week and during a recent interview with Brendan Schaub, he explained why UFC 263 was so similar.

“I remember in the press conference, he [Adesanya] was saying like, ‘Oh, my friend died,’ or something, ‘I’m gonna do it for him, destroy, dedicate, destroy,’ came out with a samurai mask — didn’t do f*cking sh*t,” Vettori said. “He ran for like five rounds and just leg-kicked me. He can’t be happy with that.”

Quotes via MMA News

Adesanya put on a clinic in the Vettori rematch and rarely seemed to be in any kind of trouble, which is why Marvin was mocked pretty relentlessly in the aftermath for believing that he was doing a good job and perhaps should’ve gotten his hand raised.

Whatever the case may be, something tells us the story between these two rivals isn’t quite complete just yet.

Vettori is set to return to action this September at UFC Paris against Robert Whittaker.

Do you agree with Marvin Vettori? Do you think he’ll get the chance to face Israel Adesanya one more time?