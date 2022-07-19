Dana White confirms the UFC is working on Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw: “Obviously, you know Dillashaw is one of the best in the world”

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the promotion is working on booking Aljamain Sterling vs TJ Dillashaw.

Ever since returning from his two-year EPO suspension, TJ Dillashaw has had a notable chip on his shoulder. After all of the mockery and teasing he’s received as a result of the decision made by USADA, the former two-time champion was eager to get back in the cage and prove what he could do.

Last year, he did a pretty solid job of getting back into the title conversation by defeating Cory Sandhagen in a somewhat controversial decision. The popular opinion was that he’d then head back into a shot at the title and, as per recent reports, that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Now, we have further confirmation from Dana White that Aljamain Sterling will indeed defend his crown against the 36-year-old.

“Yeah, that’s the fight we’re looking to do next [Sterling vs. Dillashaw]… Well, I think it’s a fun fight. Obviously, you know Dillashaw is one of the best in the world, former world champion.”

This is the moment Dillashaw has been waiting for and although there are definitely some reasons to believe he could struggle against someone like Sterling, there are just as many reasons to believe he can, in fact, become a three-time world champion.

Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, will want to continue proving his doubters wrong. He’s already beaten Petr Yan twice, albeit once via disqualification, and now is the time for him to really make a statement as to why he should be viewed as the best bantamweight in the world.

Whichever way you look at it, this is one hell of a match-up.

