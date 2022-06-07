Just Scrap Radio Ep. 81 with Jiri Prochazka, Alan Belcher, and Jack Della Maddalena

The 81st episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC 275 and BKFC Jackson 2.

We’re first joined by one-half of the main event and the second-ranked light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka (2:03). BKFC heavyweight Alan Blecher then stops by (16:32). Closing out the program is UFC welterweight Jack Della Maddalena (37:28).

Jiri Prochazka opens up the show to preview his UFC 275 main event fight against Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title. Jiri talks about doing part of his training camp in Thailand, getting acclimated to the time zone, and fighting for the UFC title in just his third UFC fight. The Czech also talks about other light heavyweight matchups and who he may face in his first title defense if he wins.

Alan Belcher then comes on to preview his BKFC Jackson 2 main event against Frank Tate. Alan talks about why he decided to come back and moving up to heavyweight after being a middleweight in the UFC. He then talks about getting a title shot in his next fight. Alan also touches on his boxing success, him hoping to become a top-10 heavyweight boxer and a potential return to MMA.

Jack Della Maddalena closes out the program to preview his UFC 275 main card opener against Ramzan Emeev. Jack talks about his successful UFC debut and whether or not this fight surprised him. He then talks about what a win does for him in the division and whether or not he can finish the durable Emeev. He closes things out talking about his goal for his career and when he thinks he will be a ranked opponent.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

