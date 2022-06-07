Derek Brunson takes issues with “Drag The Kids To Pride” event at gay nightclub in Texas

Derek Brunson, 38, has “no problem with gay people,” but the UFC middleweight does have a problem with children attending a drag show at a gay nightclub over this past weekend.

The event, held at Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas was promoted as “Drag The Kids To Pride”. The nightclub was encouraging parents to bring their children on Saturday morning for a kick off celebration of Pride Month.

A video of the event posted online showed drag queens taking dollar bills from kids’ hands while dancing on a makeshift runway beneath a pink neon sign that read “IT’S NOT GONNA LICK ITSELF.” The kids also were shown dancing alongside drag queens while their parents looked on.

Protestors gathered outside the nightclub and Brunson took to ‘Twitter‘ with a series of tweets outlining his disapproval of such an event saying:

“There’s nothing against the LGBTQ community. It’s more about protecting kids. Their minds aren’t mature enough for these types of behavior.”

“This is bit much . Children at a provocative drag show… Can we protect our children more in today’s society . Children don’t need to be at strip clubs , or any provocative show throwing money . SMFH “🤢” *read the message on the board in the background” …

Derek Brunson continued:

“It’s not gonna lick itself” sign , throwing dollars , twerkin in splits right in front of kids . Search the event to see more. And there’s nothing against the LGBTQ community . It’s more about protecting kids, their minds aren’t mature enough for these types of behaviors “👌🏾”

“It’ll be the same response from me if pictures of children in a strip club was floating around the internet . FYI I’m not god , I don’t have no problem with gay people . They’re some of the coolest folks . But this is some BS.”

Do you agree with the middleweight fighter that such behaviour with children is unacceptable? Would you take your kids to such an event?