Fabricio Werdum walks back on retirement talks, plans to compete this June in PFL

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has done a U-turn on his retirement and plans to compete for PFL this summer.

Just a matter of weeks ago, Fabricio Werdum noted in an interview that there was a good chance he would be retiring from competitive mixed martial arts. He was initially scheduled to compete in PFL’s heavyweight tournament this season but after pulling out, the veteran admitted that his days in the sport may well be coming to an end.

“It’s a bit complicated to say that to a fighter after 24 years of fighting. Even my wife keeps telling me to say I’m retired, that I’m done. I tell her I won’t say it. … But talking about MMA, I think it’s hard for me to come back because it’s more dedication, staying two, three months in the United States, and I’m living in Brazil for a year and three months now. If there’s a boxing match, I’d do it. … To sum it up: boxing, yes. MMA, no. It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer to make me stop doing what I’ve been doing right now.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Now, however, as per his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Werdum will be pursuing a return to the cage ahead of his 45th birthday.

After considering retirement from MMA earlier this year, Fabricio Werdum (@FabricioWerdum) has decided he still wants to compete for the PFL in 2022. Has asked for a fight on June 24. First reported by Sherdog, confirmed by his manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00). — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 18, 2022

A June 24 date has been proposed for his comeback but no opponent has been listed as of this writing.

His last outing came at PFL 3 in May 2021 when, after seemingly submitting Renan Ferreira, he was finished via punches. The fight has since been ruled a no contest.

Are you excited about seeing Fabricio Werdum return to PFL?