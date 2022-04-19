Fabricio Werdum walks back on retirement talks, plans to compete this June in PFL

By
Harry Kettle
-
Fabricio Werdum, PFL, Pros react
Fabricio Werdum PFL

Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum has done a U-turn on his retirement and plans to compete for PFL this summer.

Just a matter of weeks ago, Fabricio Werdum noted in an interview that there was a good chance he would be retiring from competitive mixed martial arts. He was initially scheduled to compete in PFL’s heavyweight tournament this season but after pulling out, the veteran admitted that his days in the sport may well be coming to an end.

“It’s a bit complicated to say that to a fighter after 24 years of fighting. Even my wife keeps telling me to say I’m retired, that I’m done. I tell her I won’t say it. … But talking about MMA, I think it’s hard for me to come back because it’s more dedication, staying two, three months in the United States, and I’m living in Brazil for a year and three months now. If there’s a boxing match, I’d do it. … To sum it up: boxing, yes. MMA, no. It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer to make me stop doing what I’ve been doing right now.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Now, however, as per his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Werdum will be pursuing a return to the cage ahead of his 45th birthday.

advertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below

A June 24 date has been proposed for his comeback but no opponent has been listed as of this writing.

His last outing came at PFL 3 in May 2021 when, after seemingly submitting Renan Ferreira, he was finished via punches. The fight has since been ruled a no contest.

Are you excited about seeing Fabricio Werdum return to PFL?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related posts:

  1. Fabricio Werdum pulls out of PFL 2022 tournament, likely retired: “It would need to be an out-of-this-world offer”
  2. PFL Challenger Series event flagged for suspicious betting activity
  3. UFC 275 set for June in Singapore with two titles on the line
  4. Jon Jones says he will be in peak condition by June or July but is still waiting on a fight offer
  5. Michael Bisping responds after finding a spot on Jake Paul’s “hit list”