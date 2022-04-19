Chael Sonnen warns Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping: “There’s some guys that you play with, there’s some guys that you don’t”

Chael Sonnen is warning Jake Paul about calling out Michael Bisping.

Jake Paul has called out Michael Bisping (again) wanting him to enter into the boxing ring for a match-up. The two fighters have taken to social media, both showing an interest in wanting to make a deal for a boxing match in the near future.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘ Paul said:

“Dear @bisping,

I challenge you to stop hosting your struggling podcast, get licensed to fight, and box me.

Let’s see if that UFC belt and all the respect you have can help you beat me in a boxing match.”

‘The Problem Child’ was ‘Sports Illustrated’s 2021 Breakout Boxer of the Year’ and has won all of his 5 fights inside the ring. Jake Paul’s last match was against Tyron Woodley in December of 2021, where he proceeded to knock Woodley out cold. It was to the 25 year olds fourth knockout in five fights.

Michael Bisping, 43, (30-9 MMA) retired from the MMA back in 2018 due to an eye injury he suffered in a fight with Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA). Bisping later revealed that he’s entirely blind in one eye, and does in fact have issues with his other eye, forcing him out of the cage.

In speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping had this to say about about a potential boxing match with Jake Paul:

“So, do I want to fight Jake Paul? Listen, here’s the thing, I had a great career. I’m very happy with what I accomplished. I’m happily retired, I’m very, very happily retired. But I do miss the thrill of competition. I don’t see Jake as necessarily a threat. I retired from fighting because I only had one eye and I didn’t want to risk my other eye. In boxing, bigger gloves, against Jake Paul, again, I don’t really see him as a threat. So Jake Paul, beating you up sounds like fun.”

Chael Sonnen posted a video to ‘Twitter’ advising Jake Paul:

“Jake Paul has called out Michael Bisping. I don’t hate that. Now Jake Paul did say, as part of his callout, if you can go and get licensed. I will tell you first hand that Michael Bisping is in great shape. I will also tell you there’s some guys you play with and some guys you don’t. Don’t play with Michael Bisping. Do not say Michael Bisping’s name unless you are truly willing to fight him.”

Would you like to see Bisping and Paul box it out? Who do you think would emerge the victor?