Kayla Harrison reacts after Henry Cejudo announces he is training Cris Cyborg: “He cant save you. One gold medal Havin ass”

PFL star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Henry Cejudo helping to train Bellator champion Cris Cyborg.

For the longest time there’s been a great deal of speculation surrounding the future of Kayla Harrison. While she may already be a two-time PFL tournament winner and champion, many wonder whether or not she’ll truly be able to fulfil her potential if she doesn’t head to Bellator or the UFC.

If she chooses the former instead of the latter, then the smart money is on her battling featherweight queen Cris Cyborg. Both women seem to want the fight but for whatever reason, all parties involved haven’t been able to come to terms on a deal.

Now, after Cyborg was spotted training with Cejudo, Harrison has decided to tease the man known as “Triple C”.

“He cant save you. One gold medal Havin ass. @HenryCejudo”

Harrison is, of course, referencing the fact that Cejudo has one Olympic gold medal in wrestling – whereas she has two in judo.

Between these comments over social media and her interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, it definitely feels like Kayla is starting to get sick of the talk and wants to just get back in the cage and prove herself. She’s a well-respected member of the mixed martial arts community already and she’s been praised for her work in PFL, but right now, she’s being seen more so in the media than in active competition.

Given her tenacity and determination to succeed, something tells us that trend is about to change.

Do you think there’s a good chance we will see Kayla Harrison vs Cris Cyborg before the end of the year? If so, who do you consider to be the favourite heading into that fight? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!