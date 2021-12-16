Kevin Lee reveals he’s getting paid in bitcoin for his fights in Eagle FC: ‘It gives me a lot more financial security’

Kevin Lee wants to be known as a trailblazer and will be just that when he fights for Eagle FC.

Lee will make his debut for the promotion on March 11, against an opponent TBD – although Diego Sanchez is the name being thrown around. Although he doesn’t have his first fight booked, his multi-fight deal was announced on Wednesday which he’s excited about.

“They (Eagle FC) offered a lot of things these other promotions didn’t. I got a lot of offers from a lot of different people but this one made the most amount of sense,” Lee said to BJPENN.com. “Just with Khabib being the backer behind it, not only does he have the respect of us as fighters but the respect from the people, too. He also has a lot of attention on him so it makes sense.”

Part of the reason why Lee decided to sign with Eagle FC is due to the fact they will pay him in bitcoin. “The Motown Phenom” is big in crypto and sees that as the future so to get paid in bitcoin is a big deal for him.

“Yeah, that is a big part of it. This is prizefighting at the end of the day and we are fighting for the biggest prize,” Lee explained. “To be paid in bitcoin and not give me any pushback on it whatsoever, was huge in the decision. It gives me a lot more financial security and will help me fight better, too.”

Not only will Kevin Lee be paid in bitcoin, but he will also get the chance to fight at 165lbs, a weight class he begged the UFC to create.

Lee says getting paid in bitcoin and fighting at 165lbs were the two big reasons why he signed with Eagle FC. He also knows he will show just how good he truly is by fighting at 165lbs and being motivated by being paid in bitcoin now.

“It is a big reason for me signing, going into the 165lbs division, it gives me the chance to be the first-ever (major) MMA champion that has ever existed in that weight class,” Lee concluded. “I don’t have to kill myself to get to 155lbs, I can save my body and fight more often, be healthier and I’m the best man in the world at that weight.”

