Nick Diaz “will fight this year,” confirms Dana White: “It’s looking promising”

UFC president Dana White says that fan-favorite Nick Diaz “will fight again” this year after recently revealing he wanted to make a comeback.

Diaz was a guest at UFC 261 in Jacksonville in April and he made it known at that time that he was in discussions with the UFC about a potential comeback. The last time we saw Diaz fight was in 2015 when he fought to a No Contest against Anderson Silva. It’s now 2021 and Diaz is hoping to get back into the Octagon and fight for the first time in six years. However, while Diaz himself wants to come back, White was initially skeptical about it. In fact, the UFC president previously suggested that it might not be a good idea for his return.

Well, it appears as though White has changed his tune. Speaking to UFC Arabia, White confirmed that Diaz is more than likely going to step back into the Octagon this year.

Dana White says Nick Diaz's return is looking promising👀 Full interview coming to @UFCarabia pic.twitter.com/tZuXK206ZJ — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) June 7, 2021

“Yeah, I wasn’t very high on (him coming back). I didn’t think that it would happen. But it looks like it will. It looks like Nick will fight this year,” White said. “It looks like it’s going to happen, so we’ll see.”

According to White, he hasn’t spoken to Diaz personally since that night at UFC 261, but he says the promotion’s matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard are currently talking to Diaz about his return fight, so it appears as though things are moving in the right direction. At this point, the UFC likely just needs to find a suitable opponent for Diaz in his comeback.

“The matchmakers have (talked to Diaz about his comeback), but I don’t know where we’re at on it. But it’s looking promising,” White said.

