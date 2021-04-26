Chase Hooper returns on June 12 at UFC 263 against Steven Peterson

Chase Hooper has his next fight booked.

Multiple sources have informed BJPENN.com that Hooper is set to fight Steven Peterson at UFC 263 on June 12 at a location to be determined. Contracts have been signed by both fighters, the sources revealed.

Hooper (10-1-1) returned to the win column last time out with a third-round submission over Peter Barrett in the third round. However, the 21-year-old was losing the fight until he pulled off the comeback. In the fight before, Hooper suffered a decision loss to Alex Caceres in just his second UFC fight after earning a TKO win over David Teymur at UFC 245. The jiu-jitsu fighter earned a developmental deal to the UFC after beating Canaan Kawaihae by decision on the Contender Series when he was just 18.

Steven Peterson (18-9) hasn’t fought since September of 2019 when he scored a highlight-reel spinning backfist KO over Martin Bravo. The win snapped his two-fight losing skid where he lost a very controversial decision to Caceres and lost to Luis Pena by decision. In his UFC career, the Fortis MMA product 2-3 and is the former Legacy Fighting bantamweight champ. Peterson was supposed to return on February 6, but an injury forced him out of the bout and he even told BJPENN.com he wanted Hooper when he was healthy.

“That is a fight I would love. I’ve put that idea up the chain but they don’t like the fight. They are trying to slowly build Chase Hooper and I would go in there and spoil his night,” Peterson said. “I have way too much experience and way too intense for that kid. He has great submissions but when he fought Alex Caceres, they said he was outclassed by him and I arguably beat Caceres. I’d go out there and knock the kid out. The guy he fought last, he found a way to lose that fight.”

With the addition of Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson, UFC 263 is as follows:

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori – for middleweight title

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno – for flyweight title

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

